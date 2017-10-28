Pages Navigation Menu

Judge fixes new date for Kidnapper Evans hearing

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has fixed November 10, 2017, for  the next hearing of  Chukwudumeme Onwyamadike aka Evans over the alleged murder and illegal sales of firearms charges filed by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo fixed the date on Friday after hearing two applications filed by Evans, …

