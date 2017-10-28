Esidimeni: Where is Qedani Mahlangu? – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Esidimeni: Where is Qedani Mahlangu?
Eyewitness News
A local publication is reporting that the former MEC for Health, from whom many seek answers for the Esidmeni tragedy, is not a student in London as earlier believed. Gauteng MEC for Health Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News.
Judge loses patience with #LifeEsidimeni witnesses
Mahlangu was following orders: witness
Mental health boss under fire at Esidimeni arbitration
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!