Esidimeni: Where is Qedani Mahlangu? – Eyewitness News

Esidimeni: Where is Qedani Mahlangu?
A local publication is reporting that the former MEC for Health, from whom many seek answers for the Esidmeni tragedy, is not a student in London as earlier believed. Gauteng MEC for Health Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

