Judge who complained about lost luggage during case avoids disciplinary hearing by retiring two days beforehand – Telegraph.co.uk

Judge who complained about lost luggage during case avoids disciplinary hearing by retiring two days beforehand
A senior judge who ranted about his airport luggage during a case has avoided a disciplinary hearing by retiring two days before it was due to take place. Mr Justice Peter Smith, 65, who has been a High Court judge since 2002, will retire on October 28
