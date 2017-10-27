Judge withdraws from Saraki’s case against Omoleye, Sahara Reporters

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, yesterday removed himself from a contempt application filed by Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, against online publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and his company, Sahara Reporters. At the court proceedings in Ilorin, counsel to the Senate President, Babatunde Olomu, had sought to move the application for contempt proceedings […]

