Jumia set to make biggest Black Friday ever in Nigeria – Vanguard
|
Jumia set to make biggest Black Friday ever in Nigeria
Vanguard
Jumia Nigeria has announced the dates and partners for its biggest sales event of the year, Jumia Black Friday 2017! Black Friday This year's event is billed as the Jumia Black Friday Festival and will run for 31 days from November 13th to December …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!