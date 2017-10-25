Just In Case You Were Confused About How Safe Our Country Is

Yesterday Fikile Mbalula dropped the latest crime stats, and chances are you’ve seen those by now.

We popped 10 stats you might want to pay attention to in the Morning Spice (HERE), but it appears that not everyone looks at facts and figures the same way.

Take for example the front page of two local newspapers, The Times and the Cape Times.

‘Bloody Republic’ plays ‘Crime at a 10-year low’ – hang on, should we be terrified or relieved?

Must the expats share these stats to make themselves feel better about emigrating, or must they pine for home?

If the sun sets in Cape Town and no one puts photos on Instagram, did it even happen?

Sorry, got a little side-tracked there.

Happy Hump Day, we think.

Thanks, Sugar.

