Just One-Third Of Kenyan Voters Took Part In Rerun, Election Chief Says
NPR
Just One-Third Of Kenyan Voters Took Part In Rerun, Election Chief Says
NPR
The head of Kenya's electoral commission says just one-third of registered voters cast ballots yesterday in a controversial rerun of the presidential election. That's far lower than the reported nearly 80 percent turnout the first time the election …
