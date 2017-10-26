Just When You Thought The Harvey Weinstein Stories Couldn’t Get Worse – The BAFTA Awards Rape

Without using the word rape, Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe explained during a press conference in New York how Harvey Weinstein had forced himself on her.

The incident occurred in 2008 after the two had met at a BAFTA after-party. Asking for her room number, she recalled how she had told him.

Later Weinstein came banging on her door, reports The Guardian:

Asleep in her hotel room hours later, she said, she was woken up by Weinstein pounding on her room door. “His clothes were messy and his face didn’t look normal and I thought: could he possibly be on drugs?” she said. Malthe said he barged into her room and named A-list actors whose careers he had made because they slept with him. Malthe said she denied his advances but he eventually forced himself on her and started having sex with her, though she asked him to stop.

Speaking in New York on Wednesday, Malthe said: “It was not consensual. He did not use a condom. However, he did not ejaculate inside me. After having sexual intercourse, he masturbated.” She added: “I believe I dissociated during the time he was having sex with me. I played dead.”

Malthe then went on to explain how she met up with Weinstein again, this time at the Peninsula hotel in Los Angeles, to “discuss an upcoming film role”. Although he had told her there would be no “hanky-panky”, as soon as she arrived she was pressured to have a threesome.

Rejecting the offer, she left. She then called Weinstein and told him being in his movies was “not worth what he wanted to exchange”:

Malthe said she left the US after that incident and became depressed and anxious. “I felt that my dreams had been shattered,” Malthe said. Malthe forcefully concluded her statement with an explanation of why she decided to go public with the accusations. “Actresses should not have to demean themselves to be successful,” she said. Malthe explained that she had experienced harassment from many men in Hollywood, but the experiences with Weinstein were “the worst”.

Just another notch in his belt? Well, now those notches are now taking him down.

[source:theguardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

