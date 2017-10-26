Pages Navigation Menu

Justice Ayo Salami rejects appointment to monitor corruption cases

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami has reportedly rejected his appointment as the Chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, COTRIMCO, based on principle and conscience. According to the Nation Newspaper, Salami is convinced that the committee may not work as “efficiently expected” because of the […]

