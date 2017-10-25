Juventus on best Serie A scoring pace in 65 years – Goal.com
Juventus on best Serie A scoring pace in 65 years
Despite sitting just third in Serie A, Juventus are scoring at a rate not seen in the Italian top flight since the 1950s. Juve's 4-1 win over SPAL on Wednesday saw the club hit their 31st goal of the season in just their 10th league game of the …
