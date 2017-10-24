Kaduna State celebrates 5 years without Polio

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, SPHCDA, Hadiza Balarabe, on Tuesday said the state has not recorded any polio case since 2012. The official said during a rally to mark World Polio Day in Kaduna that in spite of the feat, the agency has sustained polio immunisation across all communities in …

The post Kaduna State celebrates 5 years without Polio appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

