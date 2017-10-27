Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Teachers threaten Government over Competency Test

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna chapter, has threatened the state government with strike if the 22,000 teachers who failed the state’s competency test are sacked. The Kaduna State Government had earlier in the month announced it will be employing 25,000 teachers after 22,ooo failed a primary 4 level competency test. However, the state […]

The post Kaduna Teachers threaten Government over Competency Test appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.