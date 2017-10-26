Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna teachers threaten showdown over sack notice

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, have threatened to embark on industrial action if the State government goes ahead to sack any of its member for allegedly failing a competence test administered on them. The teachers’ threat followed a competence test administered by the State Government on primary school teachers in […]

