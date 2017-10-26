Kannywood Ban: Rahama Sadau Apologises To MOPPAN, Seeks Recall

Prominent Hausa actress, Rahama Sadau, has finally apologized; seeking that she be recalled, over a year after she was expelled from the Kannywood movie industry.

It would be recalled, on October 3, last year, she was banished from the Hausa Movie Industry by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for featuring in a romantic musical video by Jos born singer, ClassiQ – where she appeared in series of visuals hugging and cuddling the music artist.

“Sequel to the recent meeting in which a resolution reached by all guilds and associations under the unified body of Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPA). That Rahama Sadau has been expelled from the Hausa indigenous film industry popularly known as Kannnywood. ‎“This is as a result of her recent immoral appearance in a certain video song where she appeared in series of visuals (video and pictorial) hugging and cuddling the music artist ClassiQ in his newly released video. “The leadership of the industry has taken this decision for her violation of its codes of ethics known to all it practitioners. “By this resolution, the leadership of the industry will no longer tolerate behaviours that are against conduct and ethics laid by the constitution governing the unified leadership of the industry,” a statement issued by its secretary, Salisu Mohammed, had read in part.

However, in an apology letter sighted by Premium Times, Rahama was said to have apologised to MOPPAN, seeking to be allowed to return to the Hausa movie industry.

In the letter of apology sent to MOPPAN on Wednesday, Rahama said:

“I am human and liable to make mistakes and as a daughter who stand to be corrected. I wish to plead and ask my colleagues, the executive member of all guilds, the entire people of the north and audience at large to forgive me.”

Daily Trust also gathered that she apologised to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, over her indecent conduct in the music video.

On Tuesday night, during a radio Hausa programme, “Ku Karkade Kunnuwan Ku” on a popular FM radio station in Kano, Radio Rahama was said to have vowed that “such will never happen again.”

The post Kannywood Ban: Rahama Sadau Apologises To MOPPAN, Seeks Recall appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

