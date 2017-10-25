Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano gets industrial rooftop solar plant

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ENERWHERE Nigeria, a Kano-based, distributed utility company with head offices in Dubai, recently commissioned a 73 kWp solar hybrid plant on the roof of Rumbu Industries on Hadeja road in Kano. A press statement signed by the Country Director Nigeria, Enerwhere Mr. Emeline Platel, explained that the new solar technology cuts dependency on diesel generators, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.