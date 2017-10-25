Kano gets industrial rooftop solar plant

ENERWHERE Nigeria, a Kano-based, distributed utility company with head offices in Dubai, recently commissioned a 73 kWp solar hybrid plant on the roof of Rumbu Industries on Hadeja road in Kano. A press statement signed by the Country Director Nigeria, Enerwhere Mr. Emeline Platel, explained that the new solar technology cuts dependency on diesel generators, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

