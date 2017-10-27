Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano records first monkey pox case, patient flees from hospital

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kano has recorded it’s first Monkey Pox case at Tiga General Hospital in Bebeji Local Government Area of the State. However the patient from Nasarawan Kuki village, reportedly fled from the hospital on Wednesday night after being diagnosed of the disease. Daily Nigerian reports that a source who pleaded anonymity said; “He was quarantined here […]

The post Kano records first monkey pox case, patient flees from hospital appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.