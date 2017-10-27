Kano records first monkey pox case, patient flees from hospital

Kano has recorded it’s first Monkey Pox case at Tiga General Hospital in Bebeji Local Government Area of the State. However the patient from Nasarawan Kuki village, reportedly fled from the hospital on Wednesday night after being diagnosed of the disease. Daily Nigerian reports that a source who pleaded anonymity said; “He was quarantined here […]

The post Kano records first monkey pox case, patient flees from hospital appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

