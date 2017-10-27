Kansas Declares Bitcoin Unsuitable for Campaign Contributions

For the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission, Bitcoin’s pseudonymity makes it unsuitable for campaign fundraising in local elections. They announced their decision on Wednesday in response to a request from a candidate querying the legality of accepting contributions using Bitcoin. Executive Director of the commission, Mark Skoglund said: Bitcoin is a digital currency… There is no physical … Continue reading Kansas Declares Bitcoin Unsuitable for Campaign Contributions

The post Kansas Declares Bitcoin Unsuitable for Campaign Contributions appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

