Kanu, Diouf to raise funds for IDPs – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Kanu, Diouf to raise funds for IDPs
The Punch
Nwankwo Kanu and El-Hadji Diouf are among the African football legends expected in Kano on December 14 to play a novelty match against Kano Pillars. The game is aimed at raising money to help Internally Displaced Persons in the country. Chairman of …
Kanu, others storm Kano for IDPs
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!