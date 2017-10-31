Kanu, others storm Kano for IDPs

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Notable African football legends are to play a friendly football match with the Kano Pillars Football Club with a view to raising funds for Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) across the country.

The match is scheduled to hold on December 14th, organizers of the Match4IDPS has said in Kano.

Abi Goodman, the Chairperson of the Match4IDPS Local Organizing Committee disclosed on Monday, that the match would be played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano

Speaking during a pre- match press conference, she said that the world class friendly would bring together some very notable football names of the recent past, who had done the continent proud in both continental and global football.

Flanked by two African footballers of the Year, Alhaji Diof and Kanu Nwankwo at the press conference, she said money realized from the cracker with Kano Pillar would be used to set up a food bank for the IDPs adding that it would also be used for the deworming of those in the camps.

Some of the legends who have confirmed their participation in the friendly included Stephen Appiah from Ghana, Lucas Radebe from South Africa, Mohammed Kallou, Samson Siasia , Peter Rufai among others.

Speaking at the pre match conference, former Captain of the Super Eagles, Nwankwo Kanu described the friendly as a serious match, saying they as legends would not intend to lose the match to Kano Pillars Football Club.

He called on the fans to troop out enmass to watch the match , saying the choice of Kano as the venue of the match was in recognition of the huge supporters base of Kano Pillars Football Club and the love of football in the city.

He appealed public and cooperate organizations, including the government of Kano State to join hands with the organizers of the event to ensure its success.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

