Kate Henshaw supports World Polio Day

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw was in Akwa, Anambra State on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, for the World Polio Day, organized by Rotary International, co-hosted with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As the Polio Ambassador for the 5th annual event, the thespian led a team of people from different fields in a five kilometer walk, …

The post Kate Henshaw supports World Polio Day appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

