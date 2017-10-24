Katsina High Court adjourns Ex-Gov. Shema’s case till Feb. 13, next year – Vanguard
Vanguard
Katsina High Court adjourns Ex-Gov. Shema's case till Feb. 13, next year
KATSINA – Katsina High Court has adjourned till February 13th, 2018 for mentioning of case filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC against the former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shema over alleged financial misappropriation …
