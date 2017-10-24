Katsina Rejoice As Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In The State – Photos
I can still remember vividly one of my uncle whom I sincerely prayed for when I went to church and when he asked me what I asked God to do for him, I told him that I asked God to give his wife triplets. He immediately coursed me and in his words “Thunder fire you there”.
I don’t need to explain to you why he said that but the atmosphere in Katsina State today is joyous as one of their own gave birth to four babies at the same time.
A very big congratulations to this woman who recently welcomed a set of quadruplets at a hospital in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The new mother and her babies (three male and one female) are said to be in good health after the delivery.
I sincerely wish the government will help in the training of these kids.
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!