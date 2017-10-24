Katsina Rejoice As Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In The State – Photos

I can still remember vividly one of my uncle whom I sincerely prayed for when I went to church and when he asked me what I asked God to do for him, I told him that I asked God to give his wife triplets. He immediately coursed me and in his words “Thunder fire you there”.

I don’t need to explain to you why he said that but the atmosphere in Katsina State today is joyous as one of their own gave birth to four babies at the same time.

A very big congratulations to this woman who recently welcomed a set of quadruplets at a hospital in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The new mother and her babies (three male and one female) are said to be in good health after the delivery.

I sincerely wish the government will help in the training of these kids.