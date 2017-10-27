Kcee Drops New ‘Wine For Me’ Track
Five Star Music’s frontman, Kcee, is back with another single. His latest track, ‘Wine For Me’, features Kenyan band, Sauti Sol, and has an accompanying music video. The single is from Kcee’s latest album, Attention To Detail. What do you guys think about the visuals for the new single? source: Thenet.ng
