Kcee Drops New ‘Wine For Me’ Track

Five Star Music’s frontman, Kcee, is back with another single. His latest track, ‘Wine For Me’, features Kenyan band, Sauti Sol, and has an accompanying music video. The single is from Kcee’s latest album, Attention To Detail. What do you guys think about the visuals for the new single? source: Thenet.ng

The post Kcee Drops New 'Wine For Me' Track appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

