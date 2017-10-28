Kcee Explains How Some Artistes With ‘Big Songs’ Do Not Make Any Money

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, known as Kcee, has said “big songs” don’t guarantee that the owner of the song would smile to the bank. When asked about the progress of the artistes signed to Five Star Music, the record label he co-owns with his brother Emeka Okonkwo, who’s better known as E-Money. “Kcee said some …

The post Kcee Explains How Some Artistes With ‘Big Songs’ Do Not Make Any Money appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

