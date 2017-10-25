Kebbi Sponsors Free Eye Microsurgery

The persons with cataract eye problems in Kebbi State will receive free microsurgery to enable them free from clouding of the eyes’ natural lenses. This is contained in a statement signed by the organisers of the exercise, the Centre for Community and Rural Eye Care Initiative, ICare an NGO, whose motto is termed; ‘Reducing Blindness in our Communities.’

The exercise, which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday 25thOctober to Friday 10th November, will be sponsored by the Kebbi State government, the statement says. Adding that it’s going to hold in the new Kalgo Medical Center in the state and environs.

According to the nurse anaesthetist, Alhaji Mustapha Gambo, the free Sight restoring cataract surgery with intra-ocular lens to patients blinded by cataract.

It is gathered that some highly trained specialists will conduct the cataract surgeries bringing this much-needed service to the doorstep of the less privileged and post-surgical medication and eye glasses are also being provided free by the Moses Lake Medical Team currently having a medical outreach in the same hospital.

“The Surgeons and Board members of the programme include Dr Fatima Kyari, Dr Nasiru Muhammad, Dr Mohammed Adamu and Dr Saadiya Saka. Others are Dr Hamza Balarabe, Chief Theatre Nurse, who will ensure smooth conduct of the exercise,” says Gambo.