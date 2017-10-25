Kebbi to retrain unqualified teachers

The Kebbi State government has decided to re-train unqualified teachers in the state, rather than sacking them. The state’s Commissioner for education, Alhaji Muhamaadu Aliero, made the announcement on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Aliero was addressing newly-elected officers of the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

