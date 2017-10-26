Pages Navigation Menu

Kellogg’s apologises over Cereal Box Artwork that is “teaching kids racism”

Kellogg’s has apologized for the design of its Corn Pops box after it was criticized because it is “teaching kids racism”. Twitter user @SaladinAhmed called out the company saying: “hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism.” hey @KelloggsUS why is […]

