Kenya: 40 Mombasa Jubilee Agents Fail to Show Up at Polling Stations – AllAfrica.com

Kenya: 40 Mombasa Jubilee Agents Fail to Show Up at Polling Stations
Daily Nation
Kenya: 40 Mombasa Jubilee Agents Fail to Show Up at Polling Stations
At least 40 Jubilee Party agents in Mombasa failed to show up at various polling stations during the repeat presidential poll. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the agents, who had already been paid their allowances had let down the party.
