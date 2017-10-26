Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: 40 Mombasa Jubilee Agents Fail to Show Up at Polling Stations – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World


Daily Nation

Kenya: 40 Mombasa Jubilee Agents Fail to Show Up at Polling Stations
AllAfrica.com
At least 40 Jubilee Party agents in Mombasa failed to show up at various polling stations during the repeat presidential poll. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the agents, who had already been paid their allowances had let down the party.
