Man is shot with arrows as ethnic violence spreads after Kenyan poll – The Times
|
The Standard
|
Man is shot with arrows as ethnic violence spreads after Kenyan poll
The Times
The Kenyan opposition leader has appealed for calm after several ethnically driven murders in the aftermath of the election rerun, including that of a 60-year-old man shot with arrows in western Kenya. Raila Odinga blamed the tension on President …
Kenyan official says opposition leaders incited riots
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!