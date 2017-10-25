Kenya election rerun to go ahead despite Odinga’s absence – Official

The national electoral agency boss, Wafula Chebukati has announced that the election would be held despite Raila Odinga’s absence and calls for the cancellation or postponement of the rerun.

Mr Chebukati had met with the President, Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday over the controversial October 26 fresh election.

President Kenyatta said he was ready for the elections and had no demands on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), other than the agency meeting its obligation of conducting fresh presidential elections on October 26 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

One more thing: Kenya plunged deeper into crisis Wednesday after a no-show by the majority of Supreme Court judges stopped an eleventh-hour petition to delay a presidential election and the governor of a volatile opposition region endorsed rebellion against the state.

