Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan President Is Declared Winner of Troubled Election – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


U.S. News & World Report

Kenyan President Is Declared Winner of Troubled Election
U.S. News & World Report
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is declared the overwhelming winner of a rerun election boycotted by the main opposition leader. Oct. 30, 2017, at 2:12 p.m.. Kenyan President Is Declared Winner of Troubled Election …
Kenya divided after Kenyatta declared presidential winnerSBS
Kenya president wins 98% of vote in repeat of disputed electionCBC.ca
Kenya Declares President Kenyatta Winner Of Disputed ElectionNPR
The Guardian –Daily Nation –Financial Times –Telegraph.co.uk
all 511 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.