Kenya: Flip-Flopping Trait Earns Wafula Chebukati Condemnation – AllAfrica.com
|
Business Daily
|
Kenya: Flip-Flopping Trait Earns Wafula Chebukati Condemnation
AllAfrica.com
During a delayed update at the Bomas of Kenya on Thursday night, electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati gave a response to a question he had parried earlier in the day. What was the voter turnout? He said it was 48 per cent. The figure …
The Latest: Kenyan police tear gas opposition supporters
The Latest: Kenyan electoral commissioner endorses polls
Confusion over numbers mars Kenya's election re-run
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!