Kenya: Mash Buses Stop Services in Kisumu, Kakamega Over Post-Election Insecurity – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 30, 2017


Daily Nation

Kenya: Mash Buses Stop Services in Kisumu, Kakamega Over Post-Election Insecurity
AllAfrica.com
A bus company has closed its offices in parts of Western and Nyanza due to insecurity after the repeat presidential election. Mash East Africa stopped operations to and from Kisumu, Mumias, Kakamega and Malaba towns last Saturday. SAFETY.
