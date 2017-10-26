Kenya: Mbeki Gives Voting Process Thumbs-Up – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Mbeki Gives Voting Process Thumbs-Up
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — African Union Observers led by former South African President Thabo Mbeki have said the voting exercise is going on well despite calls to boycott poll by National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga. Mbeki said he had visited various polling …
Mbeki faults police use of excessive force on demonstrators
