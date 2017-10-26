Kenya: Nairobi Residents Brave Chilly Weather to Cast Their Ballots – AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Nairobi Residents Brave Chilly Weather to Cast Their Ballots
Voters at Moi Avenue Primary School, the largest polling station in the country with over 14000 registered voters. By Joseph Muraya. Nairobi — The weather in Nairobi County on Thursday morning was chilly with low visibility as the country headed for a …
Police deployed in Mathare after rowdy youths barricaded roads
