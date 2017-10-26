Kenya: No Voting in Parts of Nyanza – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenya: No Voting in Parts of Nyanza
AllAfrica.com
Voting did not take off in the morning in many parts of Nyanza and parts of Western as election officials failed to turn up for work for fear of their lives. In other areas, officials could not distribute materials and youth blocked roads to prevent …
