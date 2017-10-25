Kenya opposition leader urges vote boycott, civil disobedience

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to boycott Thursday’s repeat presidential election and persuade their friends to do the same, saying he would lead a campaign of civil disobedience against the government. Odinga told a cheering crowd of thousands of people on Wednesday in Uhuru Park, in Nairobi he has however, backed away from previous promises to hold large-scale protests on election day. “We advise Kenyans who value democracy and justice to hold vigil and prayers away from polling stations, or just stay at home.

