Kenya opposition leader urges vote boycott, civil disobedience

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to boycott Thursday’s repeat presidential election and persuade their friends to do the same, saying he would lead a campaign of civil disobedience against the government. Odinga told a cheering crowd of thousands of people on Wednesday in Uhuru Park, in Nairobi he has however, backed away from previous promises to hold large-scale protests on election day. “We advise Kenyans who value democracy and justice to hold vigil and prayers away from polling stations, or just stay at home.

