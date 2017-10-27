KENYA: Opposition supporter killed in Kisumu, votes delayed in 4 counties – Ripples Nigeria
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
KENYA: Opposition supporter killed in Kisumu, votes delayed in 4 counties
Ripples Nigeria
There was chaos in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu as supporters of Raila Odinga tried to stop Thursday's elections forcing police to retaliate by shooting one man dead and injuring three others during protests in the western city. “A young man …
Raila's supporters in Kisumu excite Kenyans after taking to the streets to cook Ugali
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!