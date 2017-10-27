Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KENYA: Opposition supporter killed in Kisumu, votes delayed in 4 counties – Ripples Nigeria

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

KENYA: Opposition supporter killed in Kisumu, votes delayed in 4 counties
Ripples Nigeria
There was chaos in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu as supporters of Raila Odinga tried to stop Thursday's elections forcing police to retaliate by shooting one man dead and injuring three others during protests in the western city. “A young man
Raila's supporters in Kisumu excite Kenyans after taking to the streets to cook UgaliTUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.