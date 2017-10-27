Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Poll Officials Trickle in at Bomas With Forms 34A, 34B – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Poll Officials Trickle in at Bomas With Forms 34A, 34B
AllAfrica.com
Constituency returning officers have started streaming into the Bomas of Kenya which is the National Tallying Centre for the repeat presidential election to deliver result declaration forms from their regions. Unlike in the annulled August 8
Kenyatta leads in provisional tally as RO's begin trooping to BomasCapital FM Kenya
Returning officers deliver hard copies results to BomasKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Results stream in as tallying continuesDaily Nation

