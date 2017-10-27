Kenya president ahead with 96 pct support
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has won over 96 percent of the votes counted so far from Thursday’s re-run election, according to a local media tally of numbers released at the constituency level by the election commission. The tally, compiled by the Daily Nation media group with 200 of 292 constituencies having reported, showed Kenyatta had…
The post Kenya president ahead with 96 pct support appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
