Kenya re-run Presidential election: 3 persons die, 30 others injured

At least three people were shot dead Thursday and more than 30 wounded as opposition protesters clashed with police during Kenya’s presidential re-run, police and hospital sources said. On the eve of the election, Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga had called for a boycott of the vote, urging people to stay at home. But in …

The post Kenya re-run Presidential election: 3 persons die, 30 others injured appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

