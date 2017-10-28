Kenya reels as post-election chaos worsens – News24
News24
Kenya reels as post-election chaos worsens
News24
Nairobi – Kenya found itself in a dangerous limbo on Saturday after two days of violent protests sparked by a deeply divisive presidential election that left eight people dead and scores injured. It is the country's worst crisis in a decade, raising …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
