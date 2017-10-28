Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya reels as post-election chaos worsens – News24

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


News24

Kenya reels as post-election chaos worsens
News24
Nairobi – Kenya found itself in a dangerous limbo on Saturday after two days of violent protests sparked by a deeply divisive presidential election that left eight people dead and scores injured. It is the country's worst crisis in a decade, raising
Clashes and violence continue after Kenya's disputed repeat presidential electionLos Angeles Times
Boy (12), three others shot & wounded in Kenya – reportEyewitness News
Presidential election rerun postponed in western KenyaAljazeera.com
NPR –AllAfrica.com –eNCA –Xinhua
all 370 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.