Kenya shilling steady; eyes on opposition alliance after presidential results – Times of India
|
Kenya shilling steady; eyes on opposition alliance after presidential results
Times of India
NAIROBI, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Kenya's shilling was stable on Tuesday and traders said they were watching for an announcement by opposition leader Raila Odinga after the election board declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner of a repeat vote that Odinga …
