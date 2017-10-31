Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Two Presidential Candidates Concede Defeat to Kenyatta – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kenya: Two Presidential Candidates Concede Defeat to Kenyatta
AllAfrica.com
"While we might have come a distant third, we will play an effective opposition role now that the other outfit abandoned the role," said Dr Aukot. Dr Kaluyu described the end process as a win for Kenyans and a chance for Kenyans to get back to work.
Ekuru Aukot concedes defeat, congratulates President-elect Uhuru KenyattaThe Standard
Kenyatta's win has been confirmedVentures Africa
Uhuru to be sworn in on November 28 if petitions against his win are dismissedTUKO.CO.KE
The Star, Kenya
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.