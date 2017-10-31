Kenya will never be the same again, business losses will be the order – Raila's private secretary

TUKO.CO.KE

National Super Alliance front runner, Raila Odinga's private secretary, Dennis Onyango, took to social media with some dire warnings to influential businessmen in Kenya. In a post seen by TUKO.co.ke, Onyango told off billionaire businessmen Chris Kirubi, …



and more »