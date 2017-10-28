Kenyan activist launches urgent application to annul election – South African Broadcasting Corporation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Kenyan activist launches urgent application to annul election
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Kenyan human rights activist, Okiya Omtatah, has launched an urgent application in the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the presidential election re-run which took place on Thursday. Omtatah's petition claims that the election was illegally held …
Omtatah now seeks nullification of Thursday poll
Okiya Omtatah asks Supreme Court to quash repeat election
Activist Okiya Omtatah Files Petition at Supreme Court to Nullify Thursday's Repeat Election
