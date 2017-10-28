Kenyan activist launches urgent application to annul election – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Pages Navigation Menu

Kenyan activist launches urgent application to annul election

Kenyan activist launches urgent application to annul election
Kenyan human rights activist, Okiya Omtatah, has launched an urgent application in the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the presidential election re-run which took place on Thursday. Omtatah's petition claims that the election was illegally held
