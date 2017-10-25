Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan man shares photos of all the ladies he has slept with

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

A Kenyan man reportedly took to Facebook to share photos of all the ladies he has slept with so far. The post which had 16 photos in it, was reshared in a Kenyan Facebook closed group as ladies have been warned to be wary of Yoruba Demon in Kenyan garment. Here’s the post below;

The post Kenyan man shares photos of all the ladies he has slept with appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.