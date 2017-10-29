Kenyan official says opposition leaders incited riots – Maryville Daily Times
|
Maryville Daily Times
|
Kenyan official says opposition leaders incited riots
Maryville Daily Times
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga attends a Sunday morning service in a church in the Kawangware slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Warning that Kenya is in "grave danger," Odinga said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!