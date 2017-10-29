Kenyan opposition leader Odinga calls for fresh elections – euronews
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga calls for fresh elections
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for calm as a standoff over the country's presidential election continues. Odinga withdrew from the race and his supporters boycotted Thursday's rerun vote, causing turnout to plummet. In response to …
