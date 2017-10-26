Kenyan opposition protester shot dead

One man was shot dead and three others injured during protests in the western city of Kisumu, as opposition supporters try to stop Thursday’s elections, a nurse at the main government hospital said. “A young man, aged 17 or 18, was brought in heavily bleeding. We were giving him blood but he succumbed,” said Henry Omosa, head nurse for casualty unit.

